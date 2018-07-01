Image 1of/16

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 16
Image 2 of 16

Go to the beach

One of the benefits of living in Fairfield County, is the Long Island Sound is a quick drive away (or walk if you're lucky enough). Here's what Yelp has to say about SW Connecticut's beaches.

Go to the beach

One of the benefits of living in Fairfield County, is the Long Island Sound is a quick drive away (or walk if you're lucky enough). Here's what Yelp has to say about SW Connecticut's beaches.

Photo: Nuria Ryan
Image 3 of 16 | Rent a beach house

Rent a beach house

If a day at the beach isn't enough, rent a cottage and spend a whole week (or more) on one of Connecticut's beaches. Check out some popular spots for beach rentals in the state.

Rent a beach house

If a day at the beach isn't enough, rent a cottage and spend a whole week (or more) on one of Connecticut's beaches. Check out some popular spots for beach rentals in the state.

Photo: Autumn Driscoll
Image 4 of 16

Swim in a waterfall

Many of SW Connecticut's state parks happen to be beaches, but when it's really hot out, a shady wooded area and ice cold fresh water might be what you need. Kent Falls in Kent offers hiking trails, a picnic area and of course a waterfall you can either enjoy from afar or cool off under. Check out other lakes, waterfalls and swimming holes in Connecticut.

less

Swim in a waterfall

Many of SW Connecticut's state parks happen to be beaches, but when it's really hot out, a shady wooded area and ice cold fresh water might be what you need. Kent Falls in Kent offers

... more
Photo: Brian A. Pounds, Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 5 of 16

Take a boat out

Candlewood Lake is a popular boating spot; it spans five towns and is the largest lake in the state. It's certainly not the only option, though. Here's a list of the state's marinas.

Take a boat out

Candlewood Lake is a popular boating spot; it spans five towns and is the largest lake in the state. It's certainly not the only option, though. Here's a list of the state's marinas.

Photo: Michael Duffy
Image 6 of 16

Take a ferry

You don't have to brave the LIE to take a mini vacation to Long Island - take a relaxing ferry ride instead. You can also grab a boat to Block Island.

Ferry from Bridgeport to Port Jefferson, Long Island
Ferry from New London to Orient Point, Long Island
Ferry from New London to Block Island

less

Take a ferry

You don't have to brave the LIE to take a mini vacation to Long Island - take a relaxing ferry ride instead. You can also grab a boat to Block Island.

Ferry from Bridgeport to Port Jefferson, Long

... more
Image 7 of 16

Take an island cruise

Take a ferry ride to Sheffield Island off Norwalk or around the Thimble Islands just off the shore of Stony Creek. There are 365 islands in the chain. Find out more about Connecticut island cruises.

less

Take an island cruise

Take a ferry ride to Sheffield Island off Norwalk or around the Thimble Islands just off the shore of Stony Creek. There are 365 islands in the chain. Find out more about Connecticut

... more
Photo: Shoreline Aerial Photography, Getty Images
Image 8 of 16 | Go out for ice cream

Get some ice cream

Ice cream is a summertime staple, but not all ice cream is created equal. Here's a guide to the best ice cream in the area.

Get some ice cream

Ice cream is a summertime staple, but not all ice cream is created equal. Here's a guide to the best ice cream in the area.

Photo: Autumn Driscoll
Image 9 of 16

Have a beer

For many people, hot days = cold beers. Don't just go for the usual choice, try one of Connecticut's many locally-brewed choices. Click here to see Connecticut's growing list of breweries 

Have a beer

For many people, hot days = cold beers. Don't just go for the usual choice, try one of Connecticut's many locally-brewed choices. Click here to see Connecticut's growing list of breweries 

Photo: Lindsay Niegelberg
Image 10 of 16

Dine al fresco

You may gravitate towards an air-conditioned restaurant on a hot day, but a nice breeze can be even better - especially near the water. Try Down the Hatch in Brookfield. It's the only restaurant on the Candlewood Lake, and you can get to it by car or boat. Click here for a full list of outdoor restaurants in SW CT.

less

Dine al fresco

You may gravitate towards an air-conditioned restaurant on a hot day, but a nice breeze can be even better - especially near the water. Try Down the Hatch in Brookfield. It's the only restaurant

... more
Photo: Chris Ware
Image 11 of 16

Go fishing

If you don't want to go out for dinner, catch your own. With so many lakes, rivers and beaches in Connecticut, there are plenty of fishing opportunities. Click here for Connecticut's fishing rules before you head out.

less

Go fishing

If you don't want to go out for dinner, catch your own. With so many lakes, rivers and beaches in Connecticut, there are plenty of fishing opportunities. Click here for Connecticut's fishing rules

... more
Photo: Brian A. Pounds
Image 12 of 16

Make your own wind

If you're in need of a cool breeze, make one by zip lining - or even skydiving. Check out some places in Connecticut where thrill seekers can do both. Click here to see where you can find adventure in Connecticut.

less

Make your own wind

If you're in need of a cool breeze, make one by zip lining - or even skydiving. Check out some places in Connecticut where thrill seekers can do both. Click here to see where you can find

... more
Photo: Brian A. Pounds
Image 13 of 16

Take a water trail

When it's too hot to hit a hiking trail, try a water one. Connecticut is home to water trails where you can kayak or canoe your way through the wooded landscape. Click here for a list of water trails.

less

Take a water trail

When it's too hot to hit a hiking trail, try a water one. Connecticut is home to water trails where you can kayak or canoe your way through the wooded landscape. Click here for a list of

... more
Photo: Brian A. Pounds
Image 14 of 16

Drift in the river

Take a three-mile tube ride down the Farmington River. Farmington River Tubing rents out specially designed river tubes and life jackets. Find out more.

Drift in the river

Take a three-mile tube ride down the Farmington River. Farmington River Tubing rents out specially designed river tubes and life jackets. Find out more.

Photo: TOM REEL, SAN ANTONIO EXPRESS-NEWS
Image 15 of 16 | Take the kids to a water/amusement park

Take the kids to a water park

Cool off on a water slide or make some breeze on a roller coaster. Quassy Amusement Park in Middlebury and Lake Compounce Family Theme Park in Bristol are two of the most popular amusement parks in the state. They aren't the only options though. Check out five water theme parks in and around Connecticut.

less

Take the kids to a water park

Cool off on a water slide or make some breeze on a roller coaster. Quassy Amusement Park in Middlebury and Lake Compounce Family Theme Park in Bristol are two of the most popular

... more
Photo: Brian Koonz
Image 16 of 16

Get up in the air

A clear summer day is perfect for aerial sightseeing - in a plane or a balloon.

Adventure Balloon Ride
Sport Flying of Connecticut

Get up in the air

A clear summer day is perfect for aerial sightseeing - in a plane or a balloon.

Adventure Balloon Ride
Sport Flying of Connecticut

Photo: Neil Barris, Associated Press

Weather forecasters say the hot, sticky weather is going to linger this week in New England.

On Sunday, an official heat wave was declared, meaning there has been three days of temperatures of 90 or above. There's no relief in sight. Before it ends, Concord, New Hampshire, could see seven consecutive days of 90-degree weather for the first time in 16 years.

The National Weather Service says Boston also is in the middle of a heat wave.

Over the weekend, cooling centers opened across the region. People were also taking dips in lakes and ponds, and in the ocean to stay cool.

In Connecticut, three of four state parks that closed on Friday because of poor water quality had reopened by Saturday.