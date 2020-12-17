Hot spot: California hospitals buckle as virus cases surge ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and JOHN ANTCZAK , Associated Press Dec. 17, 2020 Updated: Dec. 17, 2020 4:27 p.m.
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, medical personnel prone a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles.
Medical workers remove a stretcher from an ambulance near medical tents outside the emergency room at UCI Medical Center, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. California health authorities reported Thursday a record 379 coronavirus deaths and more than 52,000 new confirmed cases.
A medical worker passes a medical tent outside the emergency room at UCI Medical Center, Thursday, Dec 17, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. California health authorities reported Thursday a record 379 coronavirus deaths and more than 52,000 new confirmed cases.
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, registered Nurse Kristina Shannon, from left, chaplain Andrea Cammarota, and Emergency Room charge nurse Cathy Carter watch as medical workers try to resuscitate a patient who tested positive for coronavirus in the emergency room at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles.
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, ventilator tubes are attached to a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles.
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2020, file photo, test specialists Sabrina Diaz works in a booth as Elijah Sanchez disinfects a plexiglass shield at a COVID-19 testing site in Los Angeles.
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, people wait in line for COVID-19 testing at a testing site operated by CORE in Los Angeles.
FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2020, file photo, Emergency Medical Services transfers a patient at the Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center hospital in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hospitals across California have all but run out of intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients, ambulances are backing up outside emergency rooms, and tents for triaging the sick are going up as the nation’s most populous state emerges as the latest epicenter of the U.S. outbreak.
On Thursday, the state reported a staggering 52,000 new cases in a single day — equal to what the entire U.S. was averaging in mid-October — and a one-day record of 379 deaths. More than 16,000 people are in the hospital with the coronavirus across California, more than triple the number from a month ago.
