Hospitals, prisons restrict visitors in response to pandemic

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Developments on the coronavirus pandemic in New England:

CONNECTICUT

Bridgeport Hospital is joining others across Connecticut in reinstating visitor restrictions because of coronavirus pandemic.

The restrictions, which took effect Saturday, prohibit visitors, with possible exceptions for pediatric patients, maternity patients, those at the end of life and others.

Other hospitals with similar restrictions include Yale New Haven Hospital, Norwalk Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.

The Connecticut Post reports that Bridgeport’s other major hospital, St. Vincent’s Medical Center, is still allowing visitors, though it has tighter guidelines than it did before the pandemic.

MAINE:

The state announced 159 new cases Saturday. One additional death was announced, bringing the total to 163.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine has risen over the past two weeks from 68 new cases per day on Oct. 30 to 170 new cases per day on Nov. 13.

MASSACHUSETTS:

The Massachusetts Department of Corrections is limiting visitors for the next two weeks to conduct another round of coronavirus testing for all inmates and staff.

Starting Saturday, the department’s 16 facilities went into modified operations for 14 days. General visitation will be suspended during that time, but attorney visits and releases from custody will continue as scheduled. Inmates will have increased access to phone and email, and officials are working to expand access to virtual visitation sessions via video.

Mobile testing teams had provided testing at all facilities during the summer, and day-to-day testing for symptomatic inmates has been conducted throughout the pandemic.

NEW HAMPSHIRE:

The coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc with fall tournaments for New Hampshire’s high school athletes.

The Valley News reports that at least 20 state tournament games across five sports involving 15 schools have been canceled. Most recently, Lebanon joined Exeter, St. Thomas and Winnisquam as football teams forced out of their postseasons, in most cases because too many players have been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus.

Lebanon was supposed to play Plymouth on Saturday in the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Division II semifinals. But the game was canceled because many of the players came in contact with an infected player from Bow last week.

RHODE ISLAND:

A Woonsocket nursing home is appealing a citation issued by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Providence Journal reports that OSHA has fined the Oakland Grove Health Center $11,567 for two alleged violations, the details of which have not been made public.

Tim Brown, spokesman for the facility, said in a statement that the nursing home disagrees with the findings and is appealing the matter. The nursing home was one of the hardest hit during the early days of the pandemic.

“There is no greater priority for us than the health and safety of our patients and staff. COVID-19 is an insidious virus that has taken a tremendous toll on the vast majority of long-term care facilities in Rhode Island and beyond. Our hearts go out to all affected by this insidious virus,” Brown said.

VERMONT:

Vermont will start testing K-12 teachers and staff for COVID-19 starting next week as a strategy that health officials hope will help to track the spread of the coronavirus in communities.

Teachers and school staff are not at a higher risk of contracting the illness caused by the virus but they “represent a large group of individuals in an organized setting” and could help the state better identify cases before an outbreak, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said this week.

The tests will be given voluntarily starting next week and resume monthly after the Thanksgiving holiday break, the Burlington Free Press reported. Those who are tested will not be required to quarantine while awaiting their results.

“Testing of school personnel is a public health surveillance strategy,” Levine said. “Surveillance testing is done in a population to assess how much virus is present in people who are otherwise feeling quite well and don’t know that they may be.”

The state reported 94 new cases Saturday, while the number of deaths remained at 59. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Vermont has risen over the past two weeks from 20 new cases per day on Oct. 30 to 60 new cases per day on Nov. 13.