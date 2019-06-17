Hospitals get $1.3M for opioid fight; jails to split $1.5M

DETROIT (AP) — Two Michigan hospital systems are getting more than $1.3 million in grants to combat the opioid epidemic, and county jails are in line to get similar funding in the future.

The "no wrong door approach" was announced Monday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Opioid Partnership, a public-private collaborative focused on reducing overdoses and deaths.

Funds from public and private sources will go to Beaumont Hospital in the Detroit area and Munson Medical Center in northern Michigan. Grants for additional hospitals will be announced in coming months.

The money will fund pilot projects to provide medication-assisted treatment to hospitalized patients who are diagnosed with opioid use disorder.

Additionally, Wayne State University will receive a grant to coordinate addiction treatment for jail inmates as part of a $1.5 million initiative.