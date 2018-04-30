Multicare Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, Wash. The hospital says it notified patients treated in its ER from August 4, 2017, to March 23, 2018 that they should get tested for Hepatitis C because they may have been exposed to the virus though a nurse who has admitted to stealing narcotics. less
PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) — A hospital near Tacoma is issuing a Hepatitis C warning for 2,600 emergency room patients.
MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup says it notified patients treated in its ER from August 4, 2017, to March 23, 2018 that they should get tested for Hepatitis C.
It's because they may have been exposed to the virus though a nurse who has admitted to stealing narcotics.
The hospital said those patients had received narcotic, antihistamine or sedative injections while the nurse was working.
Two patients have already tested positive.
The liver infection is commonly spread through needles though the hospital says it's uncertain if this nurse infected them directly.
The hospital says it will test and treat patients for free.
The nurse has since resigned and been reported to police.