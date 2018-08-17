Hospital, nurses reach tentative labor deal following strike

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Hospital says it reached a deal with a union representing nurses and other health care workers who recently went on strike.

A Friday announcement from the hospital says both sides agreed to a tentative five-year contract that will provide wage increases and "generous" benefits.

The contract would apply to 2,400 nurses and health care workers represented by United Nurses and Allied Professionals.

Members of the union are scheduled to vote on the deal Wednesday. Both sides plan to provide more details before then.

The hospital says the union's bargaining committee unanimously supports the agreement.

Union members at Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children's Hospital went on strike for three days in July.

Earlier this month, both sides filed claims against each other with the National Labor Relations Board.