Hospital: Several children test positive for E. coli

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A hospital in Tennessee says it has seen nearly 10 children under the age of 4 test positive for E. coli.

East Tennessee Children's Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joe Childs says four children were being treated for kidney failure.

The Knox County Health Department tells news outlets it issued an alert Tuesday, saying most of the ill children had consumed raw milk from French Broad Farm in Mascot. The department says that for now, people shouldn't consume raw milk or any other unpasteurized products from the cow-share dairy.

Department Director Dr. Martha Buchanan says drinking raw milk is a risk because bacteria like E. coli cannot be seen with the naked eye. Buchanan says roughly 1,800 E. coli bacteria can sit on the head of a pin, and around 10 could make someone sick.