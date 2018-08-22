Hoosier Times group cuts 17 jobs in south central Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The publisher of the Hoosier Times newspaper group says it will eliminate 17 jobs at four publications in south central Indiana.

Publisher Cory Bollinger, who's also president of publishing for Mishawaka-based Schurz Communications Inc., says lower revenues and sharply higher newsprint costs prompted the cuts.

Affected are The (Bloomington) Herald-Times, The (Bedford) Times-Mail, The (Martinsville) Reporter-Times and the Spencer Evening World publishing group. The Herald-Times reports positions were eliminated in several departments, including news, business, production. Employees were informed Tuesday.

Some of the jobs were cut immediately, and some of the affected employees will remain in place for a short transition period.

Bollinger said the decision to cut staff was "a tough reality" but necessary.

The Hoosier Times continues to employ 173 people.

___

Information from: The Herald Times, http://www.heraldtimesonline.com