Honk if you love transit workers! Trains salute vital staff

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — U.S. train horns can deliver an ear-splitting jolt to drivers sitting in traffic or people drifting off to sleep at home, but on Thursday, they’ll be put to another use.

At 3 p.m. EDT, trains across the U.S. will sound their horns to honor the transportation employees who are considered essential workers during the coronavirus crisis.

Amtrak trains, along with regional partner trains across the U.S., plan to give two blasts of their horns in a toot to transportation workers, as well as health care workers, first-responders, child care workers, grocery store employees and other workers providing essential services during the pandemic.

“Every hero deserves to be recognized and thanked for their courage, selflessness and the help they are providing to this country during this time,” Stephen Gardner, Amtrak’s chief operating and commercial officer, said in a statement.