Hong Kong leader: Groups crossing 'red lines' should disband Aug. 17, 2021 Updated: Aug. 17, 2021 2:11 a.m.
1 of7 Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam listens to reporters' questions during a press conference in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Lam said Tuesday that organizations who cross “red lines” in the city and disregard national security should disband, and that the government would not hesitate to cut ties with professional groups that turn political. Vincent Yu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam listens to reporters' questions during a press conference in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Lam said Tuesday that organizations who cross “red lines” in the city and disregard national security should disband, and that the government would not hesitate to cut ties with professional groups that turn political. Vincent Yu/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam arrives for a press conference in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Lam said Tuesday that organizations who cross “red lines” in the city and disregard national security should disband, and that the government would not hesitate to cut ties with professional groups that turn political. Vincent Yu/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Journalists wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus attend a press conference by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Lam said Tuesday that organizations who cross “red lines” in the city and disregard national security should disband, and that the government would not hesitate to cut ties with professional groups that turn political. Vincent Yu/AP Show More Show Less 5 of7
6 of7 Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam drinks water during a press conference in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Lam said Tuesday that organizations who cross “red lines” in the city and disregard national security should disband, and that the government would not hesitate to cut ties with professional groups that turn political. Vincent Yu/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday organizations that cross “red lines” and disregard national security should disband and the government would not hesitate to cut ties with professional groups that turn political.
Authorities are conducting an ongoing crackdown on dissent in the city, arresting pro-democracy leaders and activists as Beijing seeks to keep Hong Kong in line after months of mass anti-government protests in 2019.