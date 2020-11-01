Hong Kong lawmakers arrested over disruption of legislature

Pan-democratic legislator Lam Cheuk-ting, is taken away by security during a Legislative Council's House Committee meeting in Hong Kong, Monday, May 18, 2020. Scuffles broke out in Hong Kong's legislature for a second time this month, with security guards ejecting several pro-democracy lawmakers as the city's pro-democracy and pro-Beijing camps continue to wrestle for control over a key committee that scrutinizes bills.

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police arrested seven people Sunday over scuffles that broke out in the city’s legislature during a faceoff between pro-democracy and pro-Beijing lawmakers earlier this year.

The arrested include current and former opposition lawmakers, according to their political parties and media reports.

A police statement said that six men and one woman had been detained on suspicion of contempt and interfering with legislative members. It did not name them.

The statement said the arrests are part of an investigation into a May 8 committee meeting in which pro-democracy lawmakers rushed toward the chairperson’s seat and security guards shoved back.

The guards carried out several pro-democracy lawmakers, including Eddie Chu and Ray Chan, after they had been ordered to leave for disorderly conduct. Both have stepped down since then.

Chan said on Twitter that he was arrested at 7 a.m. Sunday, and Hong Kong media said that Chu had also been arrested.

The incident was one of a series of scuffles over a bill approved in June that made it illegal to insult the Chinese national anthem.