Honduran-born US citizen settles lawsuit over jailing

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Honduran-born United States citizen has settled a lawsuit with a Louisiana sheriff’s office that jailed him in 2018 on suspicion that he was in the country illegally, the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana said Thursday.
A federal court document filed Monday shows Ramon Torres of Baton Rouge reached a settlement with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. The settlement still needs final court approval and details were not in the record. However, the ACLU said in a news release that Torres will receive $50,000 plus attorneys' fees.