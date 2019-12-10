Homes with Hope names new CEO and president

WESTPORT — The Homes with Hope Board of Directors has named Helen McAlinden as the agency’s next president and CEO.

“After an extensive search, the Board is excited to welcome Helen McAlinden to lead Homes with Hope into the next chapter of our 35-year history,” said Board Chair John Walsh in a statement. “Helen brings extensive nonprofit experience that is directly in line with the mission of Homes with Hope, coming to the organization with 17 years of experience at The Connection, Connecticut’s largest social services provider.”

McAlinden will assume her responsibilities on Jan. 6 and will succeed longtime president and CEO Jeff Wieser. In her most recent position as the director of homeless out reach and development, she oversaw the operation of several of The Connection’s programs.

McAlinden is also a member of the Women and Children’s Legislative Workgroup, and has been a presenter at both the state and national level on issues related to affordable and supportive housing.

“Helen brings a strong passion to her work and has been a powerful advocate for the homeless throughout her career,” Walsh said. “We are confident that her energy, sensitivity and proven leadership working with people in need of supportive housing will strengthen and expand our network of partners and funders. I am impressed with Helen’s understanding of what makes Homes with Hope so special and her deep commitment to addressing the challenges of homelessness.”