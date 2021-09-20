Homeowners near California wildfires won't lose insurance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Homeowners and renters in 22 Northern California counties are guaranteed not to lose their property insurance policies over the next year after the state announced a moratorium on Monday for people who live near recent wildfires.
State law temporarily bans insurance companies from dropping customers who live in ZIP codes that are either next to or within the perimeter of a declared wildfire disaster. Gov. Gavin has issued six “state of emergency” declarations for wildfires since July 23.