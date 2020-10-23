Homeowner shoots 14-year-old who displayed gun, police say

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say a man shot a 14-year-old boy in the legs after the youth pointed a gun at him.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday. Police say the 14-year-old and two others approached the 26-year-old man on the front porch of his home.

The 14-year-old allegedly pointed a gun at the man, who retrieved his own gun and shot the teenager in the legs.

Police called to the scene found the wounded 14-year-old, who was taken to a hospital for treatment. The other two suspects drove away in an SUV.

The 26-year-old man was not hurt.