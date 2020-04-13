Homeless man charged with violation of protective order

WESTPORT — A 52-year-old homeless man was arrested after allegedly violating a protective order, police said.

On March 31, a woman told police she had been contacted multiple times by telephone by a former acquaintance. Computer checks showed a criminal protective order had been in place between the victim and Todd Palumbo, who police said she alleged was making calls to her.

A warrant was granted for Palumbo’s arrest. Milford police contacted the Westport Police Department on April 11 reporting they had Palumbo in custody.

Palumbo was transported to Westport police headquarters and charged with three counts of criminal violation of a protective order. He was unable to post $25,000 bond and was transported to state Superior Court in Bridgeport for arraignment.

