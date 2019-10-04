Homes evacuated, trains halted over fire at Atlanta business

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a fire at an Atlanta business briefly stopped nearby trains, forced residents from their homes and shut down a road.

News outlets report the fire consumed the Pallet Depot building early Friday as firefighters worked to control the blaze. Black smoke was visible from blocks away, and reports say flames reached heights of about 100 feet. Authorities were still fighting the blaze at about 7 a.m.

Another building about 18 miles (28.9 kilometers) north of that fire also burned Friday morning. That fire in the industrial district near Interstate 285 appeared to engulf the structure, sending flames high into the air as authorities worked to get the blaze under control. WSB-TV reports police say chemicals are involved.

The causes of the fires are unclear. News outlets say no injuries were immediately reported.