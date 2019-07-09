Hogan names new leader of Maryland National Guard

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The first African American and female leader of the Maryland National Guard is retiring, and Gov. Larry Hogan has chosen a successor.

Major Gen. Linda Singh announced Tuesday she plans to retire this summer.

Hogan appointed her to the job in January 2015. She has led more than 5,500 soldiers and airmen under her command and more than 1,000 full-time federal and state employees ready to respond in an emergency.

Hogan has named Major Gen. Timothy Gowen to be the next adjutant general of the Maryland National Guard. He is returning to the state after serving with the U.S. Army's Futures Command in Austin, Texas.

Gowen previously served as the assistant adjutant general for the Maryland Army National Guard. He is a senior U.S. Army aviator.