ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a 30-day state of emergency on Tuesday to fight a surge in COVID-19 cases, mobilizing 1,000 members of the Maryland National Guard to help state and local health officials.

About 250 National Guard members will be deployed to support COVID-19 testing sites across Maryland, including at hospitals and skilled nursing facilities, and to assist with patient transport, the governor said.