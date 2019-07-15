Historical societies commemorate burning of Greens Farms

Volunteer Cassie Lang of Westport demonstrates some weaving at the Westport Historical Society's family day event commemorating the 1779 burning of Greens Farms, on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Westport, Conn. Volunteer Cassie Lang of Westport demonstrates some weaving at the Westport Historical Society's family day event commemorating the 1779 burning of Greens Farms, on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Westport, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Historical societies commemorate burning of Greens Farms 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — In a throwback to times gone past, the Westport Historical Society, in conjunction with the Norwalk Historical Society, hosted a family day in commemoration of the burning of Greens Farms.

In July 1779, British troops marched through Fairfield and Westport, burning the Greens Farms Meeting House before heading into Norwalk.

There was no such drama at this free event, but instead families were invited to participate in some old-time games and crafts, including a marzipan sculptures and an early version of bowling.

“It’s basically just a family day that we’re doing,” said Mariet Griffiths, marketing communications manager.

“It’s a really nice event,” said volunteer Mia Costanza Wiggers, a local pastry chef who was helping participants create hedgehogs out of food items. “It’s nice working with food with the kids.”

“I grew up here, so I really in what they’re doing here at the historical society to keep the history alive,” said Kathy Nixon, who works with visitor services. “I think it’s important for the old residents to know more about it and it’s important for the new residents to know.”