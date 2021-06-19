Historic Florida steam train will become tourist attraction DAN SCANLAN, Florida Times-Union June 19, 2021 Updated: June 19, 2021 3 a.m.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A 101-year-old steam locomotive that once plied the steel ribbons between Jacksonville and Virginia, then was displayed downtown before its move to the Prime Osborn Convention Center’s parking lot, has another journey to make.
The City Council approval for the move came despite a local historian’s efforts to stop what he called “the great train robbery,” which will now see Atlantic Coast Line No. 1504 go to Clewiston to become the U.S. Sugar Corp.’s historic Sugar Express tourist train attraction.
