Historic Fitchburg house gutted in roaring fire over weekend

FITCHBURG, Mass. (AP) — Officials say a historic Massachusetts home was badly damaged in an afternoon fire over the weekend, but no injuries were reported.

The blaze at the circa-1860 three-family house in Fitchburg was reported around 1 p.m. Saturday. The Telegram & Gazette reports the home was vacant at the time of the fire.

Responding Fitchburg and Leominster firefighters were able to bring the fire under control but the building was badly damaged.

The 13-room, 5,000-square-foot building is currently owned by Mohammad Chaudhary, of Fitchburg, who was renovating the property. His daughter Shabana Phillips says she and her family planned to live in the home once it was restored.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.