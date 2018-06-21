Photo: Sophie Vaughan / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1of/109

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 109
Andrew Kahrl's book, "Free the Beaches: The Story of Ned Coll and the Battle for America's Most Exclusive Shoreline," came out March, 2018.
Andrew Kahrl's book, "Free the Beaches: The Story of Ned Coll and the Battle for America's Most Exclusive Shoreline," came out March, 2018.
Photo: Sophie Vaughan / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 2 of 109
Dana Repka spends some time with her daughter Katie and son Matthew at Compo Beach during some warm weather in Westport Conn. on Wednesday May 2, 2018
Dana Repka spends some time with her daughter Katie and son Matthew at Compo Beach during some warm weather in Westport Conn. on Wednesday May 2, 2018
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff, Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 3 of 109
Compo Beach in Westport Conn. was busy on Wednesday May 2, 2018 as people got outside to enjoy the warm weather
Compo Beach in Westport Conn. was busy on Wednesday May 2, 2018 as people got outside to enjoy the warm weather
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 4 of 109
Compo Beach in Westport Conn. was busy on Wednesday May 2, 2018 as people got outside to enjoy the warm weather
Compo Beach in Westport Conn. was busy on Wednesday May 2, 2018 as people got outside to enjoy the warm weather
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 5 of 109
Compo Beach in Westport Conn. was busy on Wednesday May 2, 2018 as people got outside to enjoy the warm weather
Compo Beach in Westport Conn. was busy on Wednesday May 2, 2018 as people got outside to enjoy the warm weather
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 6 of 109
Charles Sagdiyev pulls on a hoodie after taking a swim with classmates from Wooster School in Danbury during a warm day at Compo Beach on Tuesday. The students were there for senior skip day.
Charles Sagdiyev pulls on a hoodie after taking a swim with classmates from Wooster School in Danbury during a warm day at Compo Beach on Tuesday. The students were there for senior skip day.
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 7 of 109
Olivia Fitch, 10, warms up with a soccer ball before the Special Olympics 50th Anniversary and Penguin Plunge, Saturday, April 7, 2018, at Compo Beach in Westport , Conn.
Olivia Fitch, 10, warms up with a soccer ball before the Special Olympics 50th Anniversary and Penguin Plunge, Saturday, April 7, 2018, at Compo Beach in Westport , Conn.
Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 8 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 9 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 10 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 11 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 12 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 13 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 14 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 15 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 16 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 17 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 18 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 19 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 20 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 21 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 22 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 23 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 24 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 25 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 26 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 27 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 28 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 29 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 30 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 31 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 32 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 33 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 34 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 35 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 36 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 37 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 38 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 39 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 40 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 41 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 42 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 43 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 44 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 45 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 46 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 47 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 48 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 49 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 50 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 51 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 52 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 53 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 54 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 55 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 56 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 57 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin
Image 58 of 109

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Westport held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on July 3, 2017. Were you SEEN watching from Compo Beach?

Photo: J.C. Martin