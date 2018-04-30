Hindu leader delivers opening prayers in Oklahoma Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A spiritual leader from Nevada has delivered a Hindu prayer to open the Oklahoma Senate as the legislative body observes an interfaith week.

Universal Society of Hinduism President Rajan Zed visited the Oklahoma Senate on Monday as part of an effort to pray for lawmakers in state Capitols across the country. Zed also delivered a prayer Monday to the Grady County Board of Commissioners and planned to also pray before the Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners and the Enid City Council later in the week.

A guest of Republican Sen. Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma City, Zed read verses from ancient Sanskrit scriptures that he said date to 1500 B.C.

Zed has delivered prayers in more than a dozen states and the U.S. Senate.