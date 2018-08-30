Hilton's Waldorf Astoria to debut in Las Vegas this week

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Hilton is set to begin rebranding the Mandarin Oriental hotel on the Las Vegas Strip as a Waldorf Astoria.

The transition that will start Friday at the 389-room, casino-less property will lead to renovations and mark the debut of another luxury brand on the Strip.

The changes will come after a company with ties to a California-based commercial real estate developer and the founders of Panda Express restaurants finishes the purchase of the property for about $214 million from a subsidiary of MGM Resorts International.

The property that will be known as the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas also has 225 residential units, restaurants, bar, tea lounge and a massive spa.

Waldorf's Dino Michael says the brand has been trying to enter the Las Vegas market for some time.