Hillary Clinton: Mueller report is beginning, not the end

Hillary Clinton speaks during the TIME 100 Summit, in New York, Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

NEW YORK (AP) — Hillary Clinton says special counsel Robert Mueller's report is only the beginning of a reckoning on election meddling, not the end.

The former Democratic presidential candidate stopped short of calling for immediate impeachment proceedings.

She says Congress should instead determine through a serious analysis whether President Donald Trump committed high crimes and misdemeanors.

She says "it should be something undertaken in a really serious way based on evidence," and not a pre-ordained conclusion for partisan political reasons.

She likened it to her experience as a young attorney working on the case for the impeachment against Richard Nixon, which she said won the trust and confidence of the public with its professionalism and non-partisanship.

Clinton spoke Tuesday in New York City at the Time 100 Summit.