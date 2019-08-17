Hill AFB wings scheduling nighttime flight activity

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (AP) — Hill Air Force Base officials say residents of the Ogden area of northern Utah can expect to see and hear more evening flight activity in coming days.

Officials said the 388th and 419 fighter wings based at Hill will conduct night-flying operations Monday through Thursday, with most of it scheduled to be done by 10 p.m.

According to base officials, the wings' F-35 pilots need to train at night to maintain their readiness and all-weather capabilities.

The base officials' announcement of the planned evening flying activity noted that the wings now have three fighter squadrons with nearly 70 aircraft, a factor in the increased activity.

The first operational F-34A arrived at Hill in late 2015 and the base will have 78 of the aircraft by the end of the year.