Highway signs listing Connecticut attractions remain blank

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Highway signs listing attractions in southeastern Connecticut have remained blank for about a year.

The Day newspaper reports state plans show there are 17 large blue signs in both directions on Interstate 95 between North Stonington and New London, plus smaller signs on the exit ramps.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation first held signage meetings in Stonington and Groton in 2016. Blank attractions signs were installed last year.

The DOT says the designs for the panels were not ready before the signs were installed, and it had to approve custom logos.

Residents asked the newspaper about the blank signs earlier this year.

The firm hired by the state to install the signs, Quaker Corporation, says it hopes the panels listing the attractions will be up in the next month.