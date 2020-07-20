Highway map traces Kentucky's music culture

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's latest official highway map is now available, and it includes specific routes highlighting the state's music culture.

State transportation officials said the highway map has been a navigation aid for motorists since first published by the Transportation Cabinet in 1929. They said it has evolved over the years to include information about what Kentucky has to offer in recreation, food, adventure, history and the arts.

“Kentucky’s musical journey travels many roads,” the new map said.

That rich music culture is traceable along specific routes in Kentucky. Officials said those routes include the U.S. 23 “Country Music Highway” linking the birthplaces of such stars as Loretta Lynn, Dwight Yoakam, Patty Loveless, Ricky Skaggs, Tyler Childers and others.

The map also notes Kentucky natives Bill Monroe, father of Bluegrass Music; balladeer John Jacob Niles; folk singer Jean Ritchie; country’s Merle Travis; rockers Don and Phil Everly, and “newgrass” pioneer Sam Bush.