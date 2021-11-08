Higher-speed train hits car on 1st day back from shutdown Nov. 8, 2021 Updated: Nov. 8, 2021 2:23 p.m.
1 of7 The front of a Brightline train which struck a car in Pompano Beach, Fla., is shown Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The Brightline commuter train hit a car carrying a woman and her grandchild Monday on the higher-speed line's first day back in operation since the coronavirus pandemic began. The 71-year-old woman suffered some broken bones and the child did not appear to be seriously injured, Pompano Beach Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Sandra King told news outlets. They were both taken to a hospital. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Joe Cavaretta/AP Show More Show Less
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Brightline commuter train hit a car carrying a woman and her grandchild Monday on the higher-speed line's first day back in operation since the coronavirus pandemic began.
The 71-year-old woman suffered some broken bones and the child did not appear to be seriously injured, Pompano Beach Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Sandra King told news outlets. They were both taken to a hospital.