High tide creeps up on Florida eclipse-watchers, floods car

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Some moongazers in Florida forgot to keep an eye on the tide as they watched Sunday night's lunar eclipse.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office told WJXT-TV that a car had to be pulled out of the Atlantic Ocean early Monday at Ponte Vedra Beach.

The sheriff's office said the car's occupants had been watching the eclipse and failed to notice the high tide coming in.

No injuries were reported, but their car was swamped and had to be towed out of the water.

