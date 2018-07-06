Hidden camera at Springfield school for disabled children

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Springfield school for children with severe disabilities is investigating after an unauthorized camera was found at the school.

Nancy Bowles, a spokeswoman for the Missouri education department, said the camera was found June 29 at the Greene Valley School.

Bowles says the camera was immediately removed after it was discovered.

The Springfield News-Leader reports it is unclear if parents were told about the camera and no other details have been released.

Greene Valley provides an education for students with special needs between ages 5 and 21. This fall's enrollment was 54 students.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com