Here's how Westport will treat snow days this year

WESTPORT — With a snow storm forecasted for late Wednesday, school officials announced a plan to use no more than three snow days this year by opting for remote learning days when needed.
“In reviewing the parameters of our current school calendar, if there are more than four snow days this year, the district is required to use the April vacation as makeup days beginning on Monday, April 12,” Superintendent Thomas Scarice said in an email to parents Monday. “I would like to avoid encroaching on the April vacation, and I would like to ensure with some certainty that the school year will conclude by June 23 at the latest.”