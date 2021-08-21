Henri to have dangerous impacts as hurricane over Northeast PHILIP MARCELO and PAT EATON-ROBB, Associated Press Aug. 21, 2021 Updated: Aug. 21, 2021 6:52 a.m.
1 of7 This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at 11:40 a.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Henri in the Atlantic Ocean. Henri was expected to intensify into a hurricane by Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Impacts could be felt in New England states by Sunday, including on Cape Cod, which is teeming with tens of thousands of summer tourists. (NOAA via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 CORRECTS TO MARINA WORKER, INSTEAD OF BOAT OWNER A marina worker watches as a sailboat is hauled out of the water onto dry land in advance of an expected storm, Friday Aug. 20, 2021, in Plymouth, Mass. New Englanders, bracing for their first direct hit by a hurricane in 30 years, are taking precautions as Tropical Storm Henri barrels toward the southern New England coast. Phil Marcelo/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Baxter Crane Company hauls one of the Hyannis Yacht Club J22 sailboats onto a trailer at the Gary Brown Boat Ramp, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Hyannis. Mass. They were busy all day with boaters hauling out ahead of approaching Tropical Storm Henri. (Steve Heaslip/Cape Cod Times via AP) Steve Heaslip/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Robin Berthet, of Sheffield, Mass., watches as his sailboat is hauled out of the water onto dry land in advance of an expected storm, Friday Aug. 20, 2021, in Plymouth, Mass. New Englanders, bracing for their first direct hit by a hurricane in 30 years, are taking precautions as Tropical Storm Henri barrels toward the southern New England coast. Phil Marcelo/AP Show More Show Less 5 of7
6 of7 This GOES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at 11:40 a.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Henri in the Atlantic Ocean. Henri was expected to intensify into a hurricane by Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Impacts could be felt in New England states by Sunday, including on Cape Cod, which is teeming with tens of thousands of summer tourists. (NOAA via AP) AP Show More Show Less
7 of7
PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Parts of the Northeast could begin to experience impacts from Tropical Storm Henri as soon as late Saturday, as the system that is expected to become a hurricane by the end of the day barrels toward the region.
Storm surge and the tide could cause high water in coastal New England as Henri moves inland, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said in an advisory. Heavy rain and wind may also produce flooding.
PHILIP MARCELO and PAT EATON-ROBB