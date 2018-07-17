Help sought in identifying body pulled from Lake Erie

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities are asking the public for help in identifying a man's body that was found in Lake Erie.

The body was discovered by jet skiers west of Buffalo on June 20, and even though investigators have dental impressions, fingerprints and a DNA blood sample, they still don't know who it is.

Erie County Sheriff's detectives said Monday the body is that of a 45- to 50-year-old white man who was 5-foot-7 and weighed 129 pounds. He was bald and had dark facial hair on his chin. He was wearing Wrangler blue jeans and a dark-colored jacket.