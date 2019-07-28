Helicopter pilot survives crop-dusting crash in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a helicopter pilot was hurt when he crashed in a Nebraska field while crop dusting.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the chopper landed hard Saturday near the Blair Airport in Washington County. Sgt. Brian Beckman of the Washington County Sheriff's Office, says the pilot may flown too low while crop dusting in a field west of the airport.

The pilot was taken to a hospital by medical helicopter. Beckman says the pilot was alert but complaining of back pain.

