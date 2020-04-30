Helena woman gets 100 years for bringing children to rapist

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Helena woman to 100 years in state prison after she pleaded guilty to delivering children to a convicted rapist, knowing he would rape them.

Kimberly Elvera Feigert, 32, was sentenced Tuesday in Lewis and Clark County District Court and labeled as a tier one sex offender, the Independent Record reported.

District Court Judge Kathy Seeley restricted her from being eligible for parole for the first 25 years of her sentence. She must also complete the first two phases of the state's three-phase sex offender treatment program prior to being released.

“I’m sorry I lost my way,” Feigert said, reading from a prepared statement. “I ask for the chance to turn my words into actions.”

Feigert was someone who needed the highly structured environment of prison to completely benefit from the treatment programs she is required to take, prosecutors said.

Probation and parole officer Lloyd Dopp said during his testimony that he does not believe Feigert has taken responsibility and still claims not to remember working with the convicted rapist.

Feigert was arrested in January 2017 after investigators discovered photos of a girl in the bathroom of a building where the convicted rapist was receiving sex offender treatment, authorities said. Prosecutors argued she knew he would rape the girl in a bathroom.

Feigert then talked about the alleged molestation in recorded phone calls the rapist made from jail, saying the girl “would not tell," according to court documents.