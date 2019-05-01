Heavy overnight rains cause flooding in Detroit metro area

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan State Police are urging motorists to use caution after heavy overnight rains sparked flooding and freeway closure across the Detroit metropolitan area.

The state Department of Transportation says flooding closed the Southfield Freeway in both directions at Outer Drive on Detroit's west side and the northbound Lodge Freeway in downtown Detroit early Wednesday. Flooding was also reported along Interstate 75 in downtown Detroit.

State police said localized flooding was also occurring on side streets and several vehicles had to be towed from the water.

Drivers were urged to use caution, with state police saying it takes just six inches (15 centimeters) of water for a motorist to lose control of their car and a foot (30 centimeters) of water to cause a car to begin floating in floodwaters.