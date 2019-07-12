Heat, wind fuel brush fire on Hawaii island of Maui

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Officials say a Hawaii brush fire that prompted evacuation orders and diverted flights is far from contained.

Maui Fire Department officials said hot, dry and windy conditions Friday could worsen the fire. The National Guard are helping firefighters and conducting water drops with a helicopter.

The blaze fueled by dry brush and strong winds erupted Thursday on northwestern side of the island, burning 14 square miles (36 square kilometers) of fields. It's partially contained.

The Maui News reports that the flames moved toward two communities, leading authorities to order mandatory evacuations for up to 3,000 people and open shelters Thursday. The orders have been lifted.

Airlines are working to bring in extra flights to Kahului Airport for more than 500 passengers who had travel plans canceled Thursday.

No injuries have been reported.