Heat wave to hit the Southwest

PHOENIX (AP) — The Southwest will experience a heat wave and possibly record-breaking temperatures mid- to late- next week.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas, Phoenix and Albuquerque, New Mexico, predicts dangerously hot weather starting on Wednesday.

In Arizona, the temperature on Wednesday could reach 109 degrees and hit 112 by Saturday.

Albuquerque’s weather will go from 80 degrees on Tuesday to 89 the next day, and Las Vegas will see triple-digit temperatures on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says some records may be broken or tied.