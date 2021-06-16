Heat wave grips US West amid fear of a new, hotter normal ANITA SNOW , Associated Press June 16, 2021 Updated: June 16, 2021 7:24 p.m.
PHOENIX (AP) — An unusually early and long-lasting heat wave brought more triple-digit temperatures Wednesday to a large swath of the U.S. West, raising concerns that such extreme weather could become the new normal amid a decadeslong drought.
Phoenix, which is seeing some of the highest temperatures this week, was expected to hit 115 degrees (46 Celsius) Wednesday and 117 the next two days, the National Weather Service said.