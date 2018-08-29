Heat inspires extra day of free fair admission for seniors

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The New York State Fair is offering an extra day of free admission for older visitors because of this week's heat wave.

Fair officials say they added a third day of free attendance for adults age 60 and older on Thursday, when cooler weather is expected.

Temperatures were in the mid-90s in Syracuse on Tuesday and were expected to hit 90 degrees Wednesday.

Acting Fair Director Troy Waffner said high heat and humidity can especially hard on seniors.