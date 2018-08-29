Heat index in US Northeast tops 100; girl dies in hot car

Fans use umbrellas to shelter from the sun as they watch the match between Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, and Daria Gavrilova, of Australia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in New York. less Fans use umbrellas to shelter from the sun as they watch the match between Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, and Daria Gavrilova, of Australia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, ... more Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP

A ball boy places an ice towel around the neck of Elise Mertens, of Belgium, during a changeover in her match against Vera Lapko, of Belarus, in the second round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in New York. less A ball boy places an ice towel around the neck of Elise Mertens, of Belgium, during a changeover in her match against Vera Lapko, of Belarus, in the second round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, ... more Photo: Kevin Hagen, AP

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, puts a ice towel on his head during a changeover in his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in New York. less Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, puts a ice towel on his head during a changeover in his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, Aug. 29, ... more Photo: Kevin Hagen, AP

A woman refreshes herself from the hot weather in a fountain outside of Arthur Ashe Stadium during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in New York. A woman refreshes herself from the hot weather in a fountain outside of Arthur Ashe Stadium during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in New York. Photo: Julio Cortez, AP





Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Heat index in US Northeast tops 100; girl dies in hot car 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — The dangerously high heat in the Northeastern United States has prompted emergency measures including extra breaks for players wilting at the U.S. Open tennis tournament.

In several states, children are being released from school early on Wednesday, and the elderly without air conditioning are urged to go to cooling centers.

The National Weather Service says temperatures in the 90s combined with high humidity are pushing the heat index past 100. Authorities on Long Island say heat appears to be a factor in the death of an 11-year-old girl found in a vehicle with the windows closed.

At the U.S. Open in Queens, an extreme heat policy allows for 10-minute breaks between sets from the heat-absorbing courts.

Temperatures are expected to ease into the 80s on Thursday.