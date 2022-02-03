Heart attack survivors could experience more rapid brain function declines

Cognitive function declines faster in people who have heart attacks than in those who don't, new research shows, suggesting that preventing heart attacks could help preserve brain health.
The study is one of the first to look at how sudden cardiac events such as heart attacks affect brain function over the short and long term. The findings will be presented next week at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference. The research is considered preliminary until the full findings are published in a peer-reviewed journal.