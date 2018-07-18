Health officials warn of new species of tick found in state

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Public health and agriculture officials are warning New York residents, farms and visitors to take precautions outdoors as a new tick species has been found in the state.

The Departments of Health and Agriculture and Markets issued a warning Tuesday for an insect commonly known as the "longhorned tick," which was recently discovered in multiple locations in Westchester County.

Health experts worked with researchers at Fordham University in the Bronx and at New York Medical College to identify the new species. The identifications were confirmed by researchers at Rutgers University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Officials say the tick can also pose a threat to livestock. The tick is native to the Pacific region but has been found recently in New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina and Arkansas.