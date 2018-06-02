https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Health-officials-report-4-rabid-bats-in-May-in-12962552.php
Health officials report 4 rabid bats in May in Washington
SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in Washington state say four bats tested positive for rabies in May.
The Washington State Department of Health tells KING-TV that that's the highest number of rabid bats in May in the last 20 years.
One of the rabid bats bit a University of Washington student after he picked it up.
Health officials are advising people to avoid all contact with bats and other wild animals.
