Health officials eye doctor who branded women for NXIVM

NEW YORK (AP) — Court papers have revealed that state officials are investigating a doctor they say branded women with the initials of the spiritual leader of a self-help group based in upstate New York.

The documents stem from a legal fight pitting the state Department of Health against women it says are refusing to answer questions about Dr. Danielle Roberts. The Times Union of Albany first detailed the papers in a report on Friday.

Officials say Roberts branded several women with the initials of Keith Raniere, the one-time leader of the group called NXIVM (NEHK'-see-uhm).

There was no immediate response to email messages left Friday with lawyers representing Roberts and the unnamed women.

Raniere is nearing trial on federal charges accusing his inner circle of turning followers into sex slaves.