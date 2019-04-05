Health officials confirm measles case in Maryland resident

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland's Department of Health is issuing a warning after confirming a case of measles.

A department news release issued Friday says anyone who visited 4000 Old Court Road in Pikesville in Baltimore County last Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. may have been exposed to measles. Officials also say individuals who may have been exposed at additional locations are being directly notified.

The health department says people who were at the Pikeville address, especially those who aren't vaccinated, should monitor themselves for any early symptoms of measles, including fever. People who develop symptoms of measles should contact their health care provider, but should not go to child care, school, work or out in public, as they might have early symptoms of measles and might be contagious.