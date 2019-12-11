‘Health concerns’ lead to Westport police dog’s early retirement

WESTPORT — After serving in the Westport Department for more than seven years, police service dog Koda is retiring.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Westport Police Department plans to announce the early retirement of Police Service Dog Koda due to recently diagnosed health concerns,” police announced Wednesday.

“Koda is a 9-year old Belgian Malinois that was imported from Hungary and joined the Westport Police Department in February of 2012. At 18 months old, Koda completed a thorough 10-week training course where he became certified in narcotics detection, tracking, handler protection, and criminal apprehension.

“Since beginning his law enforcement career, Koda has been partnered up with officer James Loomer, who joined the department in February of 2010. Officer Loomer and Koda have since worked full time in the patrol division.

“Through the duration of their partnership, they have responded to over 600 canine-related calls for service for the town of Westport and other neighboring municipalities,” police said.

To honor Koda’s career, the Westport Police Department plans to raise funds to purchase and train a new police service dog that will continue Koda’s “impressive legacy.”

In order to officially announce Koda’s retirement, as well as to mark the commencement of this fundraising drive, a brief ceremony to be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday in the department’s classroom at at 50 Jesup Road.

More information is available by contacting Officer James Loomer at (203) 341-6000 or via e-mail at JLoomer@WestportCT.gov