SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The state public health director on Wednesday issued a somber warning that Illinois residents can expect mounting numbers of illness and death in the new month from the vicious spread of the coronavirus.

The 6,980 cases of COVID-19 reported by Dr. Ngoze Ezike are double the state's total just last Saturday. Along with 986 new cases reported Wednesday were 42 deaths, the largest single-day increase since the first was reported March 17, bringing the state's total to 141.

“The coming weeks are going to get more and more difficult as the number of cases and deaths continue to rise ...,” Ezike said. “Let’s be strong and courageous. Don’t be terrified, don’t be discouraged."

She urged the public to maintain stop-the-spread tasks such as staying home and frequently washing hands. While simple, Ezike said, “these are the courageous actions that are going to save lives and eventually end this pandemic.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday extended his stay-at-home order through month's because of the continued steep climb in cases expected. The order to stay home unless reporting to a job deemed essential or to buy groceries or prescriptions was supposed to end April 7.

Pritzker's extension came the same day President Donald Trump braced the country for similarly alarming numbers across the nation. U.S. cases topped 200,000 Wednesday afternoon as the global total raced toward 1 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

In addition to programs for low-interest loans and other programs to help businesses shut down by the pandemic, Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a fundraising effort to assist artists and arts organizations. Respondents to a survey said they expected to lose as much as $84 million their stages and galleries are dark.

Co-chairing the fundraising, which has pledges of $4 million, are the first ladies of Illinois and Chicago, MK Pritzker and Amy Eshleman, respectively. Individuals who work in the arts, including behind the scenes, may apply for grants of $1,500. Organizations will receive $6,000 to $30,000.

Gov. Pritzker announced the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund to assist nonprofit service organizations stung by the crisis.

Arts for Illinois Relief Fund: www.artsforillinois.org

Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund: https://ilcovidresponsefund.org/

